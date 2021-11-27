Former Chicago Bears Star Dan Hampton Arrested for OWI in Northwest Indiana

Former longtime Chicago Bears defensive lineman and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Dan Hampton was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated earlier this month in northwest Indiana, according to authorities.

Police in the town of Winfield, where Hampton resides, arrested the retired NFL player on an OWI charge the night of Nov. 20, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

He was booked into the Lake County Jail at approximately 11:59 p.m. and released at 7:45 a.m. the following morning.

Hampton, who played for the Bears from 1979 to 1990, hosts a Bears postgame show on WGN-AM.

Hampton's biography lists his age as 64, however the Lake County Sheriff's Office stated Hampton was 67 years old.