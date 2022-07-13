Former Chicago Bears Punter Bob Parsons Died Last Friday, Team Says

Former Bears punter died last Friday, team says originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bob Parsons, former Bears punter from 1972-83, died on Friday, the team announced.

The Pennsylvania native was selected in the fifth-round of the 1972 NFL draft by the Bears out of Penn State. He played his entire nine-season career in the NFL with the Bears as a punter and a tight end in the 1970s.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Bear, Bob Parsons. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones during this time.https://t.co/fGA3mu2q46 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 12, 2022

With the Bears, he led the league twice in total yards punted and three times led the league in total punts. In 1982, he led the NFL with the single-longest recorded punt of the season, tapping out at 81 yards.

Parsons recorded 231 receiving yards and four touchdowns while with the Bears as a tight end too.

Parsons went on to play through the 1983 season with the Bears before Mike Ditka cut him since he planned to convert his football career with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, which he did for two years following his departure from the NFL.

