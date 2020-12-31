Chicago Bears

Former Chicago Bears Michael Richardson Arrested For Murder: Police

Former Chicago Bears player Michael Richardson was arrested Wednesday in connection to an Arizona homicide, police said.

According to officials, Richardson allegedly shot 47-year-old Ronald Like around 40th Street and Van Buren Street in Phoenix Tuesday.

Like suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Police said officers arrested the former Chicago Bears player Wednesday and was booked on suspicion of murder, misconduct involving weapons and a felony warrant.

The Chicago Bears declined to comment on the arrest.

This article tagged under:

Chicago BearsMichael Richardson arrest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us