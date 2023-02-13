Former Chicago Bears Coach Matt Nagy Celebrates Super Bowl Win With Patrick Mahomes

WATCH: Nagy, Mahomes celebrate Super Win together originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Nagy won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs on Sunday Night. Early Monday morning we got to see the former Bears head coach celebrating in the locker room.

Video has started circulating on Twitter, showing Nagy and Patrick Mahomes sharing a long embrace.

Patrick Mahomes congratulates Matt Nagy on winning his first Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/0cswTMjVjB — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2023

It’s hard to hear much of the conversation between Nagy and Mahomes in the video, but we can hear Mahomes declare that he’s about to crush 100 beers. Seems more than fair considering Mahomes put on a heroic performance to lead the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory, all on an injured ankle.

Nagy is on his second stint with the Chiefs and works as their quarterbacks coach/senior assistant. He previously worked on Andy Reid’s Chiefs staff from 2013-2017, starting as the quarterbacks coach and ending as their offensive coordinator. Nagy earned credit for encouraging the team to draft Patrick Mahomes in 2017, but it’s unclear how much Nagy helped Mahomes develop into the phenomenal QB that he is today. Regardless, the two have certainly enjoyed success together.

Mahomes won the MVP award this year. He led the league with 5,250 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and a 6.3% touchdown rate. For his efforts he was also named to the All-Pro First Team and to the Pro Bowl. Mahomes also won Super Bowl MVP this year after he completed 21-27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns, and added six rushes for 44 yards.

