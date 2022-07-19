Former Chicago Bear Eddie Goldman Retires From the NFL, Per Reports

By Ryan Taylor

Eddie Goldman retires from the NFL, per reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Eddie Goldman, 28, the former defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears, retired from the NFL, first reported by Ian Rapoport. 

Goldman signed with the Atlanta Falcons eight days ago, joining five other Bears players from last season and rejoicing with former general managers Ryan Pace and Phil Emery

The nose tackle was one of Pace's gems as one of his draft picks. Goldman was taken in the second-round of the 2015 NFL draft. 

He played his entire six season career with the Bears. In that time frame, he played in 81 games (stared in 73) and recorded 13 sacks, 175 tackles and recovered two fumbles. He played alongside Akiem Hicks phenomenally. 

Goldman was released by the Bears back in March. 

