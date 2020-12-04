ed vrdolyak

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Vrdolyak Sentenced to 18 Months in Federal Prison

It remains unclear when Vrdolyak will report to prison

Former Ald. Edward Vrdolyak was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday in a long-running tax case, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

It has been 21 months since Vrdolyak pleaded guilty to tax evasion and four years since the feds quietly filed an indictment outlining his role in a bid to pocket millions from Illinois’ two-decade-old settlement with tobacco companies.

It’s still unclear when he will report to prison.

Prosecutors had previously said Vrdolyak “received in excess of $10 million in fees” from the tobacco settlement, the Sun-Times reported. They also once told a judge that Vrdolyak “has a guaranteed income stream of $260,000 per year … until 2023 from tobacco-related litigation.”

