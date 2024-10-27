Former Chicago alderman, Cook County commissioner William Beavers dies

William Beavers, a former Cook County commissioner and Chicago alderman, died Saturday morning, according to a publicist.

“Today is a difficult day for the Beavers family and for many of us who respected and cherished Commissioner Beavers friendship and loyalty," spokesperson Sean Howard said. "Bill Beavers will go down in history as one of the most progressive African American Alderman in the Chicago City Council. He was unapologetically Black and proved so by his countless efforts to propel Black businesspersons to engage in city business and contracts. In fact, many of the most successful business persons in our city acknowledge Commissioner Beavers as their primary source of help in successfully doing business with the city of Chicago..."

Born and raised in the Kenwood-Oakland neighborhood, Beavers served as alderman of Chicago's 7th Ward for 23 years - from 1983 to 2006 - and was elected Cook County Commissioner, serving the 4th District of Cook County from 2006 to 2013.

One of Beavers more profound accomplishments was the abundance of African American judges, both past and present, currently elected in Cook County, Howard said.

Beavers was 89 years old. He is survived by his children: former 7th Ward Ald. Darcel Beavers, Denice Ewing and David Beavers, a retired Cook County State's Attorney investigator, along with his grandson DeJuan Brown and great granddaughter Dylan Brown.