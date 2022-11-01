Former CEO Who Placed Hidden Cameras in Chicago Home Faces New Allegations

The former president of two Chicago music venues, who pleaded guilty to secretly videotaping women in the nude, is now facing more allegations in a civil suit.

Michael Johnston and his wife Kelly Halverson are now being sued by a U.S. Air Force veteran who says he and his former girlfriend were secretly videotaped having sex at the Johnston's home in Chicago in 2019. He claims the couple invited them to stay there when they were out of town and encouraged them to use a room where cameras were hidden.

His case was filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Tuesday along with cases from three other alleged victims, women who say they too were secretly videotaped at the home.

Johnston was the president of Schuba's Tavern and Lincoln Hall and the CEO of AudioTree music streaming service. He was fired from those jobs after NBC 5 Investigates reported on these allegations last year.

We reached out to Johnston’s attorneys for comment but have not heard back.

Johnston pleaded guilty last month to felony charges of secretly videotaping three women in the nude. He was charged with secretly recording his nanny, her friend and a house sitter with hidden cameras in bathroom and bedroom at various times in his upscale home in Roscoe Village. One woman discovered the cameras and gave the video to police.

“These women are extremely brave," said Attorney Gail Eisenberg.

Eisenberg is suing Johnston on behalf of two women and spoke with NBC5 Investigates in December 2021 about the evidence in her separate civil case.

Johnston pleaded guilty to three felony charges of unauthorized videotaping of three different female victims. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 50 hours of community service.