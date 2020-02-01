Former Carpentersville Teacher Receives 10 Years For Sexually Assaulting Two Students

A former teacher in Carpentersville was sentenced to a decade in prison for sexually assaulting two of her former students.

Lindsey P. Anderson, 31, pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse for crimes prosecutors said she committed between July 2013 and May 2015.

While Anderson's victims were not students of hers when the abuse took place, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said she "took advantage of her prior relationship with the victims as their teacher."

At the time, Anderson was a teacher at Carpentersville Middle School, and a coach at Dundee-Crown High School. During that same time, both of Anderson's victims were under the age of 18, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Anderson was sentenced to four years for criminal sexual assault, and six years for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Because criminal sexual assault is a class one felony, Illinois law demands Anderson serve at least 85% of her sentence for that offense. She'll receive day-for-day credit for the other felony, prosecutors said.

Anderson initially faced between four and 22 years in prison. The sentence passed down requires her to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.