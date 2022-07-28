Former Bulls Guard Jimmy Butler Shows Off New, Exuberant Hairstyle

Former Bull Jimmy Butler shows off new, exuberant hairstyle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jimmy Butler is going with some new dreads.

The Miami Heat forward is creating a whole new look with his long, thick dreads.

Butler played for the Bulls in the first six years of his NBA career. By the end of his tenure in Chicago, he averaged nearly 24 points per game playing alongside Derrick Rose.

After the 2016-17 season, he was the focal point in trading him to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Butler received his sixth All-Star nod last season with the Miami Heat, averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. The Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

