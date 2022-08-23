Former Bulls' Guard Dwayne Wade Violates Water-Saving Ordinance in Los Angeles

Dwayne Wade violates water-saving ordinance in Los Angeles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dwayne Wade, former Chicago Bulls guard, received a "notice of exceedance" acknowledging the excessive amount of water he is using amidst a drought in Los Angeles.

The notice from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District is sent to those who have surpassed 150 percent of their monthly water budget at least four times since the new rules to preserve water were established.

"Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, exceeded their water budget by a whopping 1,400 percent in June—roughly 90,000 gallons of water over the allocated amount," according to Newsweek. "In May, their property exceeded the budget by 489,000 gallons."

The couple released a statement saying they were "doing everything we can to rectify the situation and will continue to go to extensive lengths to resolve the issue."

Multiple celebrities in Los Angeles also received the notice. Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone are included.

Wade played one season in Chicago in 2016. He averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 60 games with the team.

