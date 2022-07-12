Former Bulls Assistant Coach Wins Tex Winter Award With Golden State Warriors

Former Bulls assistant coach wins Tex Winter Award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ron Adams, former Chicago Bulls assistant coach between 2003-08 and 2010-13, won this year's Tex Winter Assistant Coach Lifetime Impact Award.

Adams worked for the Bulls as an assistant from 2003-08 under Bill Carwright and then Scott Skiles. They made the playoffs in three consecutive seasons from 2004-2007 while he was there.

He went to the Oklahoma City Thunder between 2008-10 to held rebuild a program that would eventually produce a team with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

After that stint, he returned to the Bulls again to coach alongside Tom Thibodeau. The Bulls, again, made the playoffs every season he was there behind Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah.

Adams has coached in Golden State as one of Steve Kerr's assistants since 2014. In that time, the Golden State Warriors won four NBA championships, including their most recent this past season.

Success follows where Adams goes.

“He has been amazing from helping shape our defensive identity to giving me ‘head coaching advice,’” Kerr texted to NBC Sports Bay Area. “Most of all, he’s a wonderful human being who I love seeing and talking with every day.”

Adams, 74, plans to stay in the Bay Area and doesn't want to change organizations anymore in his career. He will likely retire before he ever leaves, considering Kerr is that fond of Adams's help as an assistant.

“I was rather speechless,” Adams said. “It’s just really gratifying. It’s great to be recognized and honored. It’s humbling. There are so many great coaches out there. That this is coming from my peers makes it really meaningful.”

