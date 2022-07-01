Former Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton Hired by Vancouver as AHL Head Coach

Former Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton finds new home originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton has officially found a new home.

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Friday morning that they hired Colliton to be the next bench boss of their American Hockey League affiliate Abbotsford Canucks. Trent Cull, who had served as Abbotsford's head coach for the past five seasons, was promoted to an assistant on Bruce Boudreau's staff with the NHL club.

Colliton, 37, spent exactly three years in Chicago, where he went 87-92-26 in 205 games. He was relieved of his duties in November following a 1-9-2 start to the 2021-22 season and replaced by Derek King, who took over the rest of the way on an interim basis.

Prior to being hired by Vancouver, Colliton earned an assistant coaching job with Team Canada on Claude Julien's staff at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. He assumed the head coaching duties for one game after Julien suffered an injury, and led his country to a 5-1 win over Germany.

Nice to see Colliton back in the game. He's a good coach who was dealt a tough hand with the Blackhawks and was put in a no-win situation from the beginning. Now he gets a fresh start with Vancouver's organization and an opportunity to reprove himself as he looks to work his way back to the NHL level.

