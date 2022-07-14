Former Blackhawks C Dylan Strome Signs 1-Year Deal With Washington

Former Blackhawks C Dylan Strome signs with Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Blackhawks center Dylan Strome has found a new home after signing a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals, a source confirms to NBC Sports Chicago. His cap hit is $3.5 million.

Strome, 25, was a healthy scratch in seven of the first 11 games last season then turned things around by becoming nearly a point-per-game player from January and on. He finished with 48 points (22 goals, 26 assists) in 69 games and was Chicago's nominee for the 2022 Masterton Trophy, which is annually awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Monday, the Blackhawks elected not to tender a qualifying offer to Strome, who was a pending restricted free agent and eligible for arbitration. His qualifying offer would have been $3.6 million. GM Kyle Davidson said on Thursday the decision to walk away from Strome and pending RFA winger Dominik Kubalik was "more so the uncertainty around cost."

In Washington, Strome will have an opportunity to play a top-six role with Nicklas Backstrom expected to be out long-term after he had left hip resurfacing surgery in June that will require a "lengthy recovery process." It wouldn't be surprising to see Strome cash out on a larger deal if all goes well with the Capitals, where he could play alongside Alex Ovechkin.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.