Former Blackhawk Dylan Sikura Returns for Second Stint With the Team

Dylan Sikura returns to Blackhawks for second stint originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Blackhawks center Dylan Sikura is returning to the ice in Chicago for his second stint with the team, according to the organization.

The team and Sikura agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000.

Sikura was selected in the sixth-round of the 2014 NHL draft by the Blackhawks and played with the organization for three years. During that span, he accounted for 48 games, one goal, 13 assists and 528 minutes on the ice.

Over the last two seasons, the 26-year old forward played for the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalance, accumulating two goals and one assist in 11 total games between both squads.

Sikura marks another free agent signing by Kyle Davidson to go along with the signings of Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou, Alex Stalock, Brett Seney, Luke Philp and Colin Blackwell.

