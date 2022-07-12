Former Bears Running Back Marion Barber III Died of Heat Stroke, Officials Say

Former Bears RB Barber died of heat stroke, officials say originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears running back Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said Monday, via The Associated Press.

The medical examiner for Collin County ruled Barber's death an accident. Police offered no further elaboration on the circumstance's surrounding his death.

The 38-year-old Barber was found dead in an apartment he was believed to have been leasing in Frisco on June 1. Police discovered Barber's body while performing a wellness check.

Barber was a fourth-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2005. He played six seasons in Dallas before finishing his career with one season in Chicago in 2011. During his career, Barber rushed for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns in 99 games.

