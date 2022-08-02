Former Bears Quarterback Fighting for Starting Job in Pittsburgh: ‘Trubisky's to Lose'

Report: Starting job in Pittsburgh is 'Trubisky's to lose' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's all coming back around for former Bears quarterback, Mitch Trubisky.

After going through a four-year tenure in Chicago where he played the "coaches' game," with Matt Nagy's particular and controlling offense, he's nearly made his way back to the top. He spent one year backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo, learning under him and Sean McDermott. Now, he's fighting for a starting position with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to NBC's Peter King, the job is "Trubisky's to lose."

He started off with a rough first practice on the first Wednesday of training camp. Fans were cheering for the team to replace Trubisky with Pickett, as expectation remains Pickett will retain the starting spot once he's developed.

On the second day, Trubisky thrived in a goal-line drill, throwing for three touchdowns. He exceeded expectations and since then has performed consistently well with the first team.

Trubisky is battling first-round pick out of Pitt, Kenny Pickett, and veteran Steeler Mason Rudolph. Rudolph and Trubisky have created a gap between them and Pickett. But, Trubisky has recorded more reps with the first team and performed better in camp.

The former Bears quarterback had plenty to say about his former stomping grounds. Playing one season with the Bills opened his eyes to the freedom quarterbacks can get from other teams around the league. He said he felt constrained in Nagy's offensive system.

“Even if you got a completion [in Chicago], I felt like sometimes it wasn’t necessarily what the coach wanted. They put you in a box a little bit more than you wanted to be, and I think that restricts you as a player. It’s just different experiences. In the end, we still won games. It’s just different team to team.”

Now, he can put that all behind him. He seems to have more freedom in Pittsburgh. Head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned he wants Trubisky to play freely and not to overthink.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.