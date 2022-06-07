Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky Helping Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Why Steelers WRs like working with Mitch Trubisky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mitchell Trubisky is earning some veteran respect with his new Steelers teammates. With Ben Roethlisberger enjoying retirement, it’s unclear whether the former Bears quarterback, or incoming rookie Kenny Pickett will lead the offense. But in an interview with the team’s website, wide receiver Diontae Johnson said he’s trying to learn from Trubisky this summer.

"I am really picking Mitch's brain, trying to get that relationship with him,” Johnson said via Steelers.com. “That is what is most exciting to me. Taking it a day at a time. When we are in practice, if a ball is coming my way, whatever play it is, just show that communication that we do have. I want to show it's going to continue to grow for everybody.

"We're cool friends right now. He is a cool dude. It's good."

The relationship between a QB and a WR is one of the most important on the field to help offensive production. Building rapport between the two positions helps everyone play fast, and anticipate how a play may unfold post-snap.

If Johnson, who is the Steelers’ No. 1 wideout, goes to Trubisky to begin building that relationship, not only may the other receivers follow suit, but it could also give Trubisky a leg up in the upcoming quarterback competition.

Last season Trubisky acted as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo. He appeared in six games, completing 6-8 passes for 75 yards and one interception. Trubisky also added 13 rushes for 24 yards and one touchdown.

