Former Bears' Player Teases Roquan Smith Destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin.

Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them.

Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to allude to a possible trade for Smith to land with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have a Bears reunion happening in Atlanta. Smith would be the sixth Bears player to land in Atlanta after having played with Chicago last season (seven if you count Eddie Goldman before he retired).

On top of Patterson, the Falcons have Damien Williams, Germain Ifedi, Damiere Byrd, Elijah Wilkinson and Teez Tabor. Former Bears' general managers, Ryan Pace and Phil Emery, are the senior personnel executive and scout, respectively, of the current Falcons.

The connection is there for Smith to land in Atlanta. He was born and raised in Georgia and went to school there.

However, it's likely that Smith would prefer to go to a contender that would be willing to meet his contract desires.

