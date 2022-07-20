Former Bears Offensive Lineman Has High Expectations for Justin Fields

Jason Peters thinks Bears need to develop o-line for Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Field's praise grows each day.

Former Bears offensive tackle, Jason Peters, has high expectations for the young quarterback, saying he got better every game last season on SiriusXM radio. But, he claims Fields needs help.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Once he gets the offensive line set, that guy is going to be special," Peters said. "He can throw, he can run, he can make all the plays he needs to make."

Former Chicago Bears OL Jason Peters said on @SiriusXMNFL that QB Justin Fields got better every game last season.



Peters on Fields: "Once he gets the offensive line set, that guy is going to be special. He can throw, he can run, he can make all the plays he needs to make." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 20, 2022

Fields played in 12 games last season for the Bears, switching with Andy Dalton as they each incurred injuries during the season. Fields ended the season with a 2-8 record, throwing for 1,870 yards, rushing for 420 and capturing nine total touchdowns.

The offensive line couldn't have been more of a liability last season too.

They allowed 3.4 sacks per game last season, racking up the most in the NFL with 58 between Fields and Dalton. Their 9.5 percent sack rate resulted in the squad being ranked the worst pass protection offensive line in the league, according to Football Outsiders.

It doesn't get much better from there. The team no longer has Peters, Germain Ifedi or Elijah Wilkinson.

Ryan Poles did sign Lucas Patrick to have at center with Sam Mustipher. He also targeted four offensive lineman in the draft, one of which -- Braxton Jones -- has worked with the first line in camp this summer in place of Teven Jenkins.

But, nonetheless, the offensive line isn't pretty. And, according to Peters, that will be crucial part for Fields's success in the league to allow him to showcase his skillset.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.