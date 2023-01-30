Former Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Headed to Super Bowl With Chiefs

Matt Nagy is headed to the Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Nagy is headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. The former Bears head coach earned his ticket to the big game as the quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.

It felt like the Bears had legit Super Bowl aspirations in 2018, his first season leading the team. The defense played lights out all year, and they had a penchant for finding ways to win close games against good teams. But the Bears’ postseason run ended before it really got going, when they sputtered against the Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Coincidentally, Nagy will get a second chance against the Eagles, since that will be the Chiefs opponent for the Lombardi Trophy.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The farthest Nagy had ever made it in the postseason before was the NFC Championship game after the 2008 season when he was an intern on Andy Reid’s Eagles staff. This is Nagy’s second stint on the Chiefs coaching staff. Previously, he was the Chiefs offensive coordinator and earned credit for encouraging the team to draft Patrick Mahomes. It’s unclear how much Nagy helped Mahomes develop into the phenomenal QB that he is today, but the two have certainly enjoyed success together.

Patrick Mahomes is considered a front runner for the MVP award this year. He led the league with 5,250 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and a 6.3% touchdown rate. For his efforts he was named to the All-Pro First Team and to the Pro Bowl.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.