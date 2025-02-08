Former Bears head coach Dick Jauron dies at 74, Buffalo Bills announce

Dick Jauron, a former NFL player and longtime coach who served as the head coach of the Chicago Bears for five seasons, has died at the age of 74, according to the Buffalo Bills.

Jauron, who coached the Bears from 1999-2003, also served as Buffalo's head coach from 2006-2009.

We’re saddened to learn about the passing of former Head Coach Dick Jauron. ❤️💙



We are thinking of his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time: https://t.co/EkWBaJJ9yE pic.twitter.com/JIg6Y1qTDA — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 8, 2025

Born in Peoria, Illinois and raised primarily in Massachusetts, Jauron played college football for Yale ahead of an eight-season NFL career as a safety for the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals, making the Pro Bowl in 1974.

After retiring as a player following the 1980 season, Jauron began an NFL coaching career in 1985 as a defensive backs coach with the Bills that would last through the 2012 season.

As coach of the Bears, Jauron is most remembered for leading the surprise 2001 Bears to a 13-3 record and first-round bye on the heels of the league's best defense.

The Bears would go on to lose the NFC Divisional Round game to the Philadelphia Eagles that season, in the final game played at Soldier Field prior to a renovation that moved the Bears to Champaign for the 2002 season.

Jauron was awarded AP NFL Coach of the Year for his efforts with the 2001 Bears. Following a 7-9 campaign in 2003, Jauron was replaced by Lovie Smith.