Former Bears defensive back signs with San Francisco 49ers

Tashaun Gipson, former defensive back for the Chicago Bears, signed with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Adam Schefter.

49ers are signing veteran safety Tashaun Gipson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2022

Gipson, 32, played the last two seasons of his ongoing 10-year career with the Bears. He played defensive back and a lot of safety.

In two seasons with Chicago, Gipson recorded four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 10 passes defended and 113 tackles.

In his place, Jaquan Brisker will take over the strong safety position.

