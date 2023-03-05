Former Bear Robbie Gould Plans to Test Free Agency, Leave 49ers

Robbie Gould to test free agency this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Robbie Gould will test free agency this offseason and does not plan on returning to the 49ers, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. That opens up a possibility for Gould to return to Chicago, albeit an expensive possibility.

Cairo Santos is still under contract with the Bears for one more season, and cutting him would free up $3 million in cap space while incurring $1.5 million in dead money, according to Spotrac. Gould would likely command an expensive new contract, too. Gould’s $5.5 million cap hit in 2022 was the second highest in the NFL last season, per Spotrac, and he’s still one of the most consistent kickers in the league.

Gould had a down year kicking field goals in 2022, connecting on 84.4% of his attempts, but he was still money on extra points and hit 50 of his 51 PATs. Santos had a bit of an opposite season. His 91.3% field goal rate was sixth-best in the NFL, but he missed five extra points and his 84.4% rate on PATs was dead last in the league.

Each kicker owns a piece of Bears history. Gould owns the record for most points scored in franchise history, with 1,207. Santos passed Gould to become the most accurate kicker in Bears history, however, with an 89.7% field goal rate for the team. Santos also owns the team record for consecutive field goals made in the regular season, with 40.

Gould spent the first 11 years of his career in Chicago and quickly became a fan favorite for proving to be a clutch kicker in high pressure moments. But Gould had a rough season in 2015, when he missed six field goals and one extra point. Ryan Pace cut him the following offseason. It took the Bears five years to find a reliable replacement for Gould, but Santos finally stuck in his second stint with the team in 2020. The Bears didn’t want Santos to get away, so they signed him to a three-year, $9 million deal ahead of the 2021 season.

Gould has an 86.5% hit rate on field goals and a 97.5% rate on extra points over his 18-season career. Santos has made 84.5% of his field goals and 95.1% of his extra points in nine seasons.

