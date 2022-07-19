Former Bear Manti Te'o Netflix Documentary Premieres Aug. 16

Manti Te'o has a Netflix documentary coming Aug. 16 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Manti Te'o has a Netflix documentary coming out about the scandal that took place his senior year at Notre Dame that involved him and his fake girlfriend.

Back in 2013, Te'o heard news of his grandmother dying. Six hours later, his girlfriend also died. He absorbed support from many people about the tragedy and embraced it as fuel to better help the football team make the BCS National Championship.

Later, Te'o was informed that his girlfriend never existed.

"Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a news conference Wednesday night that coaches were informed by Te'o and his parents on Dec. 26 that Te'o had been the victim of what appeared to be a hoax," an ESPN article read back during the incident in 2013. "Someone using a fictitious name 'apparently ingratiated herself' with Te'o, the school said, then conspired with others to lead him to believe she had died of leukemia.

The documentary reveals the story in whole on Netflix and will come out Aug. 16.

Te'o played for one season with the Bears. He didn't play during the regular season, but played in the Bears wild card game versus the New Orleans Saints in 2020 because Roquan Smith was injured.

In the game, he recorded six tackles.

