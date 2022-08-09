Former Bear fears missing season with torn Achilles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jakeem Grant, former Bears' Pro-Bowl returner, fears missing the season with a torn Achilles, per Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Browns All-Pro returner and receiver Jakeem Grant is feared to have torn his Achilles in practice today. He’ll have tests to confirm, but would be an incredibly unfortunate reality. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

Grant, now part of the Cleveland Browns, is supposed to be going into his seventh season in the league. He played five seasons with the Miami Dolphins and was traded to the Bears four games into the 2021 season.

With the Bears, he recorded 250 yards from punt returns and 493 yards from kick returns. He recorded an electric, 97-yard punt return touchdown against the Packers last season that was chalked up as the longest punt return touchdown of the season.

Grant was signed by the Browns back in March.

