Forest Park mayor calls for state funding to address security after deadly CTA shooting

In the aftermath of the deadly, mass shooting on a Blue Line CTA train in Forest Park on Monday, the village mayor is calling on Springfield to do more.

"It's been difficult for the community," said Mayor Rory Hoskins.

"People understand some of the challenges in Forest Park, but as a public servant, we have to continue to advocate," Mayor Hoskins said.

Three men and one woman were shot to death while sleeping in separate parts of the train, according to authorities.

The case has caused unease for people who live, work and commute in the area. The mayor said residents have complained about crime, drug use and large groups of unhoused people camping out in a wooded area near the Blue Line Station.

"People's feelings about safety on the train are sometimes impacted by what they see around the station," said Mayor Hoskins.

In the past, he's advocated for more security cameras and a cleanup of the nearby encampment, some of which he's received. However, Hoskins said more resources are needed to continue their efforts.

"We'd like to see more outreach on trains, particularly at night, so riders feel safe," he said.

"Once we take in what has really happened, when we talk to police leadership and figure out what would have helped us, then we will ask for these things."

Police used surveillance footage to identify a suspect, who was later found onboard a CTA Pink Line train where he was taken into custody.

Hoskins is grateful the camera system worked but thinks suburban departments should also have access to the footage.

"Whether it's access to surveillance cameras, whether it's more cameras, whether it's more outreach workers, we'll take an inventory of where we feel like we fell short, and that will be part of our ask," said Hoskins.

At an unrelated event Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker indicated his support for funding to address crime on the CTA.

"I absolutely believe that as we look at reforms we're making to the transit system, that we need to be addressing the broader question of why aren't we, why isn't there enough security being provided? Of course Springfield will be an important part of that," Pritzker told reporters.

Authorities called the shooting an isolated incident and said the public should feel safe using public transit.

In a statement released Monday, the CTA called the incident a "heinous and egregious act of violence."

Mayor Hoskins still has faith in the system. He dropped off his 14-year-old son at the train Tuesday morning.

"I watched him go in. He was a little bit hesitant, but as a parent, as a resident, we have to continue to trust in the system, continue to trust in law enforcement and the resources available to make transit safe."