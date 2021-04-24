Forest Park Man Faces Charges After Assaulting Woman in CTA Blue Line Station

A 26-year-old man is facing charges after beating a woman Thursday in the Loop Blue Line train station.

Bernard Hightower, of Forest Park, was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the person who battered a 34-year-old woman about 1:58 p.m. on the Blue Line platform in the 200 block of South Dearborn Street, Chicago police said.

The woman was injured and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Hightower was taken into custody minutes later in the first block Madison Street in Oak Park, police said.

He is facing one felony count of aggravated battery and great bodily harm, police said.

He was due back in court Saturday.