Foreigner to Headline Wisconsin State Fair

Officials have announced one of the featured musical groups that is set to take the main stage at the Wisconsin State Fair in August.

Foreigner will headline and take the main stage on Tuesday, Aug. 10 with opening act ASIA featuring John Payne.

Known for hits like ‘Juke Box Hero’ and ‘Cold as Ice,’ the rock and roll giant has 10 multi-platform albums and 16 Top 30 hits.

Tickets for the Wisconsin State Fair go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 9 a.m. on the state fair’s website.

According to a press release, all seating is reserved and tickets will be $45 and $50 each and include admission to the Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.

Officials will reveal a second main state act on Friday.