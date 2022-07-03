Forecast: Sunny, Warm Conditions Expected Sunday, But Severe Threat Looms for Fourth of July

The Chicago area will see a warm and sunny Sunday, but the threat of severe weather could loom in the forecast for Monday’s holiday.

According to the latest forecast models, all indications are that Sunday will see plenty of sunshine across the area, with temperatures climbing a bit higher than they did on Saturday.

Highs are expected to reach into the upper-80s in most locations, and could even top 90 degrees in a few select suburbs.

Dry weather is also in the forecast, but that is about to change in a bit way, as a heat dome over the central Great Plains could potentially send several waves of showers and thunderstorms into the area, including on Monday night.

According to forecast models, clouds are expected to increase during the day on Monday, with highs climbing into the low-90s area wide.

In the early-to-mid afternoon, the threat of severe weather will begin to emerge, with all of northern Illinois at a “slight risk” of severe storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The main threat with those storms could be gusty winds, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott, but the storms could also bring hail and perhaps even an isolated tornado if they end up firing.

That chance for showers and thunderstorms will persist throughout the work week, with storm systems racing along the edge of the heat dome in the center of the country. Highs are expected to reach into the 90s again on Tuesday, but could potentially trend a bit cooler as the week goes along.

By Friday things could start to dry out, and high temperatures are currently forecasted to drop back into the low-80s by the conclusion of the week.