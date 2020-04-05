Forecast: Sunny Skies, Seasonal Temps on Tap for Sunday

Early clouds will eventually give way to sunshine across the Chicago area Sunday, with seasonal temperatures and clear skies on tap for most of the day.

After a chilly Saturday, high temperatures will rise back to near normal in the region, reaching the low-to-mid 50s. Cooler conditions are expected along the shores of Lake Michigan, according to forecast models.

Following a chilly night Sunday and into Monday morning, things will warm up quickly on Monday, with high temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 60s. Clouds will also begin to build in with the warmer conditions, with showers and some thunderstorms possible.

Tuesday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Showers will again be possible, and there is a chance for severe weather on Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.