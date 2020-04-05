Chicago Forecast

Forecast: Sunny Skies, Seasonal Temps on Tap for Sunday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Early clouds will eventually give way to sunshine across the Chicago area Sunday, with seasonal temperatures and clear skies on tap for most of the day.

After a chilly Saturday, high temperatures will rise back to near normal in the region, reaching the low-to-mid 50s. Cooler conditions are expected along the shores of Lake Michigan, according to forecast models.

Following a chilly night Sunday and into Monday morning, things will warm up quickly on Monday, with high temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 60s. Clouds will also begin to build in with the warmer conditions, with showers and some thunderstorms possible.

Local

Carol Stream 12 hours ago

2 Carol Stream Nursing Home Residents Die From Coronavirus

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Largest 1-Day Increase Yet in Coronavirus Cases in Chicago Area

Tuesday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Showers will again be possible, and there is a chance for severe weather on Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

This article tagged under:

Chicago ForecastLake Michigan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us