Forecast: Cool, Breezy Conditions Expected in Chicago Area Sunday

Residents in the Chicago area will see a cool and breezy Sunday, with below-average temperatures settling in for an extended stay.

According to forecast models, temperatures will start out cool and stay cool on Sunday, with highs reaching into the low-to-mid 60s throughout the area.

That will be accompanied by dry conditions after a cold front finally pushed its way out of the area on Saturday, but breezy conditions are also expected, with occasional wind gusts that will give the air a bit of a chill for a late spring day.

‘Cool and breezy’ will be the order of the day again on Monday, but conditions are expected to remain dry again for the start of the work week.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

By Tuesday, a chance of showers will potentially creep its way back into the forecast, but the next sustained chance of rain will come on Wednesday, with highs moving back into the 70s along with showers and perhaps occasional thunderstorms.

After another day in the 60s on Thursday, temperatures will finally start to feel more normal by Friday, with highs expected to swing back upward into the 70s under sunny skies.