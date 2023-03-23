Forbes: White Sox Value Crosses $2 Billion, But -$53m Income in 2022

White Sox value crosses $2b, but -$53m income in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Forbes released its list of the most valuable franchises in baseball, and the White Sox made some franchise history. Forbes valued the White Sox at $2.05 billion, putting them over the $2 billion threshold for the first time ever. That was a 16% change from 2022, when they were valued at $1.76 billion. The $2.05 billion valuation has the White Sox slotted as the 15th most valuable team in MLB, the same ranking they held last year.

Here’s how Forbes broke down the money for the White Sox:

–Market (city and market size): $830 million (40.5% of total valuation)

–Sport (revenue sharing): $588 million (28.7%)

–Stadium: $383 million (18.7%)

–Brand: $249 million (12.1%)

The White Sox revenue was $276 million at the time of the valuation in 2023, up from $258 million in 2022, per Forbes. However, the franchise operated at a loss last year, to the tune of -$53 million. That marks three years in a row that the White Sox haven’t turned a profit. According to Forbes, the team lost $9.5 million in 2022 and $40 million in 2021. That’s in part because the team’s player expenses have ballooned in recent years, from $72 million in 2021 to $160 million in 2022 and $213 million this year.

Jerry Reinsdorf bought the White Sox in 1981 for $20 million.

