For Third Consecutive Day, US Breaks New COVID-19 Cases Record With 122K

There have been at least 122,365 new COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. Friday, eclipsing yesterday's previous single-day record of 121,289 cases, according to an NBC News count.

As the election hangs in the balance, the country is still grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases.

Hospitalization and case counts have surged across much of the country, with the Midwest and the Southwest getting hit the hardest. Doctors and officials have warned people that hospitals could quickly become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

Getting control of the virus was one of the top issues for a majority of voters in their vote for president— a reminder of the high stakes of the election as votes continue to be counted.

According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, 61 percent of voters that cast ballots said rising coronavirus cases were a significant factor in their vote — including a quarter who said the surge was the most important factor. Only 33 percent of voters said recent spikes in COVID-19 cases were not important to their vote for president.