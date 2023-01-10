For the First Time in More Than 40 Years, Coca-Cola Products Will Be Sold at Wrigley Field

An old friend is coming back to beverage and concession stands at the Friendly Confines this year.

For the the first time in more than 40 years, Coca-Cola products will be sold at Wrigley Field, and just in time for the 2023-2024 season, a press release says.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, the release says, has been named a new "Legacy Partner" for the Chicago Cubs, setting the brand up to be the "Official Fan Refreshment" of Gallagher Way, Wrigley Field and Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, where Cubs' spring training is held.

According to officials, "Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling’s exclusive rights to the soft drink and water category" of the club, in the form of Coca-Cola, Sprite, DASANI, smartwater and more.

According to mlb.com, Pepsi in 2016 had extended their partnership as the "Official Soft Drink of the Chicago Cubs." However, the new Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling sponsorship means that, beginning this spring and for the near future, Cubs fans can expect to sip on a Coca-Cola product if ordering a soft drink or bottled water at a home game.

“We are proud to welcome Coca-Cola back to Wrigley Field and to begin a new tradition at Sloan Park and Gallagher Way,” said Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney.

“After being served at Wrigley Field for over 50 years, this long-term partnership reconnects two iconic American brands, providing Cubs fans with an array of great beverage choices.”

According to the release, Coca-Coca was originally sold at Wrigley Field from 1927-1981.

More of a White Sox fan? Expect many to sip on many the same beverage options at Guaranteed Rate Field. After a 15-year partnership with Pepsi, The White Sox in April 2016 signed a multiyear deal with Coke to be the beverage brand served at the stadium, which at the time was named U.S. Cellular Field.

"The new deal marks the return of Coca-Cola to the South Side, where it had pouring rights for Sox games from the opening of new Comiskey Park in 1991 until 2000, when the Sox switched to Pepsi," a 2016 article from Crain's Chicago Business reports.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is now the 13th Legacy Partner of the Cubs, the release says. Other Legacy Partners include Advocate Health Care, American Airlines, Anheuser-Busch, Beam Suntory, DraftKings, Gallagher, Horizon Therapeutics, Marriott, Sloan Valve Company, Toyota, Vienna Beef and Wintrust.