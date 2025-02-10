For first-time visitors, Chinatown's Lunar New Year Parade offers a feast for eyes, ears

Five-year-old Phoenix McCoy marveled at the slithering dragons, and she bounced along to the drumbeats echoing through Chinatown on Sunday afternoon.

It was Phoenix and her mother’s first time attending the neighborhood’s Lunar New Year Parade. They joined hundreds along Wentworth Avenue for several blocks to cheer on the steady stream of marchers.

“My favorite part of the parade was the dragons” and the traditional dancers, Phoenix said.

“It was a lot of fun,” added Jen Martin, her mother.

Other first-time attendees were enthralled by the vibrant traditional clothing, authentic food and the music. Others appreciated being able to learn about another culture through its holiday traditions.

The Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, is a centuries-old tradition marking the end of winter and the beginning of the new year with the arrival of a new moon. This year the 15-day celebration began Jan. 29, ringing in the Year of the Snake, symbolizing wisdom.

Sunday’s parade, which was hosted by the Chicago Chinatown Community Foundation, began at 24th Street and Wentworth and ended at Wentworth and Cermak. Traditional dragon and lion dancing teams, colorful floats and marching bands delighted the crowd.

Dozens of red lanterns swayed in the wind over the parade route. Vendors on the sidewalk sold stuffed animals, including snakes and dragons.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and other elected officials also marched in the parade.

Mayra Moreno, her husband and their two children drove to Chinatown from southwest suburban Bridgeview to experience the celebrations. It was also their first time at the parade.

“It’s very beautiful, very attractive,” said Moreno in Spanish. “It’s cool learning about other cultures.”

Moreno said the family has lived in the Chicago area for more than a decade but had missed the parade in previous years. Their favorite aspects were the traditional garb and learning about the history behind the holiday.

They’ll be back, they said, and encouraged others who have yet to visit Chinatown to make the trip.

“If you get the chance come check out Chinatown because it’s very nice,” Moreno said.

Kathryn Baker and her family didn’t know about the annual parade. The family, from Elmhurst, only travels into the city on special occasions. On Sunday they decided to take some relatives visiting from Canada to popular Chiu Quon Bakery, which is the oldest bakery in the neighborhood.

When they saw the decorations and floats they decided to stay for the parade.

“It’s amazing there’s so much to see for the kids,” Baker said. “The music is amazing, and so is the food.”

Now that they know of the celebrations they might just make the trip to Chinatown every Lunar New Year for the parade, Baker said.

“We would love to come back and see it again,” Baker said. “If you can get down here it’s worth it to see the culture, especially on a day like today. The people, the music, everybody’s in good spirits, and it’s a great place to be.”