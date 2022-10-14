For Cubs' Matt Mervis, Brennen Davis, Spring Training Arrives Early

Why spring training arrives early for Cubs’ Mervis, Davis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Mervis and Brennen Davis aren’t waiting until February for spring training to make their cases for spots on the Cubs’ Opening Day roster.

As team president Jed Hoyer faces a pivotal offseason for his roster, Mervis and Davis are already giving the Cubs something to think about.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If there are any two positions that appear potentially open for competition next spring — barring the Cubs signing José Abreu and a center fielder — it’s first base and center.

No?

“I think there's a big hole for me at first base,” manager David Ross said during the Cubs’ late-September series in the Pittsburgh.

RELATED: Unconventional Wisdom vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B opening?

As far as center field:

"Talking to a lot of these outfielders, left and right are taken," said Ross of Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki during the final series in Cincinnati.

"Pretty simple. There’s an open spot, and it’s in center field. That’s where I would put in my work."

Mervis and Davis are among the Cubs prospects currently playing in the prestigious Arizona Fall League, and they’re already making their cases for jobs next spring — at Sloan Park, the Cubs’ spring training home, no less.

Mervis has picked up where he left off during a stellar minor league season that earned him Cubs Minor League Player of the Year honors.

He went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs Thursday night, and in five games with the Mesa Solar Sox is hitting .263/.333/.842 (5-for-19) with three homers.

A perfect bat flip for a perfect homer 💣



Matt Mervis leaves the yard for the second time this season, putting the Solar Sox within one of the Desert Dogs! #AFL22@Cubs @NBCSCubs pic.twitter.com/d3xr4hVjFu — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 14, 2022

And for a guy who supposedly lost strength during a months-long rehab over the summer following back surgery, Davis, the Cubs' No. 2 overall prospect, looks healthy.

In five games, Davis is hitting .278/.381/.667 (5-for-18) with two homers.

“I know he's probably not as strong as he usually is because he wasn't able to fully get back to that after the back surgery,” Hoyer said of Davis at his end-of-season press conference.

“But I have no doubt he'll work hard in the Fall League, and then hopefully, once the fall is over, he'll be able to get back to his normal strength and excited to have him this spring.”

So far, so good.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.