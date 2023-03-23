Foot Locker to Shutter 400 Stores Within Next 3 Years

Worldwide footwear retailer Foot Locker announced plans to shutter 400 stores by 2026, in an effort to expand their shopper base and simplify operations, according to CNN.

The 400 stores slated to close are all located in North America, and currently account for approximately 10 percent of Foot Locker's total sales, the CNN report said.

In addition to Foot Locker stores, Kids Footlocker, Champs Sports, WSS and atmos stores are also operated under the company's brand.

According to CNN, 125 underperforming Champs Sports stores are among the upcoming closures, which are slated to be shuttered by the end of this year.

Corporate officials expect the company to be operating approximately 2,400 stores worldwide in 2026, following the slated closures, according to CNN.

According to Foot Locker's website, there are currently 39 stores operated under the Foot Locker brand in Illinois, with 18 of the state's locations in Chicago.

It's currently unknown if and/or when any stores in the Chicago area operated by Foot Locker are slated to close.