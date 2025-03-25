The teenage son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, died after falling ill during a family vacation. Now, Costa Rican authorities have revealed new information on what happened.

Miller Gardner appeared to have died by asphyxia "after a possible intoxication after apparently ingesting some food," an official with Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency told NBC News.

He was 14 years old.

Here's what we know so far about the tragedy:

What is asphyxiation?

"Asphyxiation is when you don’t get enough oxygen in your body," according to the Cleveland Clinic.

It can be caused by anything from allergic reactions to drowning to foreign objects blocking your airway.

Symptoms of asphyxiation include trouble breathing, loss of consciousness and an inability to speak.

What is food intoxication?

Food intoxication, also known as food poisoning, is a foodborne illness where people get sick from something they ate or drank.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the sickness can be caused by "germs or other harmful things in the food or beverage."

Common symptoms include:

Upset stomach.

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Diarrhea with bloody stools

Stomach pain and cramps

Fever

Headache

Mayo Clinic notes that while less common, food poisoning can affect the nervous system and cause severe disease. Those symptoms may include:

Blurred or double vision

Headache

Loss of movement in limbs

Problems with swallowing

Tingling or numbness of skin

Weakness

Changes in sound of the voice

What happened to Miller Gardner?

Gardner appears to have died by asphyxiation after possibly getting sick from eating something during his family's vacation in Costa Rica, authorities reported Monday, though the cause of death is still preliminary and awaiting the results of a toxicology analysis.

The teen died in his sleep Friday morning, according to a statement from his family that was released by the Yankees on Sunday. The Gardners said they “have so many questions and so few answers at this point.”

Family statement

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile," Jessica and Brett Gardner said in the release. “He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

The Yankees said the organization was “filled with grief.”

“Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss,” the team said in its statement. "It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”

Brett Gardner, 41, was drafted by the Yankees in 2005 and spent his entire big league career with the organization. The speedy outfielder batted .256 with 139 homers, 578 RBIs, 274 steals and 73 triples in 14 seasons from 2008-2021.