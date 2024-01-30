Food delivery driver shot, killed in Chicago; others robbed as CPD issues warning

Chicago police are investigating after food delivery driver was shot and killed in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Monday.

According to police, a 53-year-old man was driving north in the 5700 block of South Sangamon Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain.

The man then crashed into a parked vehicle, police said.

The man, who had been shot multiple times in the chest, was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

The shooting comes as Chicago police recently issued an alert after several food delivery drivers were targeted on the Near West side.

According to officials, at least three times last week, two armed men wearing black face masks approached food delivery drivers at West Maypole and Wood Streets near the West Loop. In each of the incidents, the men display their handguns before taking the food delivery and fleeing the scene.

According to officials, one of the incidents occurred in the evening, while the other two occurred in broad daylight.

No one was in custody and police are investigating.