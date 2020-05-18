Food Delivery Driver Faces Felony Charges After Lakeview Hit-and-Run Caught on Video

A Chicago food delivery driver is facing felony charges after he allegedly struck a woman with his vehicle and then fled the scene on Friday evening.

According to Chicago police, Aamir Mohammed, 30, was arrested on Saturday night at the 19th District Police Station. Mohammed was wanted in connection with the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 24-year-old woman outside of a Lakeview restaurant.

Mohammed, who was driving for GrubHub, was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with the woman outside of a restaurant in the 3300 block of North Broadway just before 7 p.m. Friday. After allegedly kicking the door of the business and refusing to adhere to social distancing guidelines, Mohammed got back into his vehicle and struck the woman as he attempted to flee the scene.

The woman sustained injures to both of her shoulders, her pelvis, arms and head, according to police.

GrubHub provided Chicago police with information about Mohammed, according to the company, and immediately terminated his access to the app.

Mohammed now faces three felony charges, including aggravated battery while using a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, and failure to report an accident involving a serious injury.

He is also accused of driving without a driver’s license, and for leaving the scene of an accident.

A spokesperson for GrubHub said that the driver involved in the incident cleared all background checks, and had no prior reports of misconduct.

“We are shocked and appalled by these reports, and our hearts go out to the person injured and her family,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We have revoked this driver’s access to our platform and terminated his contract with us. We are fully cooperating with the Chicago Police Department and provided them information about this driver.”