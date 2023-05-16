Riot Fest has officially announced its 2023 lineup and the popular Chicago festival will be bringing another round of major headliners to the city.

Topping the headliners for this year's three-day event are the Foo Fighters, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, The Cure and Queens of the Stone Age.

The Riot Fest 2023 lineup is here! We'll see you September 15-17, 2023 at Douglass Park in Chicago.



Tickets are ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/NE1pfAonzI pic.twitter.com/zBS9US8N27 — Riot Fest (@RiotFest) May 16, 2023

The 2023 Riot Fest is scheduled for Sept. 15, 16 and 17 in Douglass Park. Presale tickets went on sale Monday and tickets to the general public went on sale at the same time the lineup was announced Tuesday morning.

Last year's Riot Fest in Chicago saw headliners My Chemical Romance, The Misfits and Nine Inch Nails, along with nearly 100 other bands including Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Yellowcard, Sleater Kinney and The Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Here is the full lineup: