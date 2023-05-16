Riot Fest has officially announced its 2023 lineup and the popular Chicago festival will be bringing another round of major headliners to the city.
Topping the headliners for this year's three-day event are the Foo Fighters, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, The Cure and Queens of the Stone Age.
The 2023 Riot Fest is scheduled for Sept. 15, 16 and 17 in Douglass Park. Presale tickets went on sale Monday and tickets to the general public went on sale at the same time the lineup was announced Tuesday morning.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Last year's Riot Fest in Chicago saw headliners My Chemical Romance, The Misfits and Nine Inch Nails, along with nearly 100 other bands including Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Yellowcard, Sleater Kinney and The Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
Ticket information can be found here.
Here is the full lineup:
- Foo Fighters
- The Postal Service
- Death Cab for Cutie
- The Cure
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Turnstile
- Mr. Bungle
- The Mars Volta
- Danzig
- Tegan and Sara
- 100 Gecs
- The Gaslight Anthem
- Death Grips
- AFI
- The Dresden Dolls
- Say Anything
- The Used
- Pennywise
- The Breeders
- The Interrupters
- PUP
- 070 Shake
- Ani DiFranco
- Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
- Finch
- Bayside
- Silverstein
- Sleep Token
- Kim Gordon
- Flogging Molly
- Viagra Boys
- Insane Clown Posse
- Gorilla Biscuits
- Head Automatica
- LS Dunes
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor
- Ride
- Nothing Nowhere
- Code Orange
- Cults
- White Reaper
- Balance and Composure
- Fake Names
- Eshu Tune
- Quicksand
- Jehnny Beth
- The Wrecks
- Thursday
- Hawthorne Heights
- Bowling for Soup
- Braid, H2O
- Spitalfield
- Enter Shikari
- Drain
- Snapcase
- Corey Feldman
- Origami Angel
- The Bronx
- The Exploited
- Plosivs
- Steve Ignorant Band / Crass
- Black Angels
- Yard Act
- Warpaint
- Nothing
- Screaming Females
- High Vis
- Rival Schools
- Caroline Rose
- Just Mustard
- Hotline TNT
- Quasi
- Microwave
- Sludgeworth
- Just Friends
- Pinkshift
- Enola Gay
- Earth Crisis
- Empire State Bastard
- Cassyette
- FEA
- Free Throw
- Bearings
- The Bobby Lees
- Pool Kids
- Fade ‘Em All
- Total Chaos
- Fleshwater
- Olivia Jean
- Calva Louise
- Ck Vassi
- Young Culture