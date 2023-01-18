Foo Fighters, Green Day to Headline Harley-Davidson Festival in Milwaukee

Iconic motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson will host a blowout event to celebrate their 120th anniversary this summer, and two of the biggest bands in rock will be there to provide the soundtrack.

The Harley-Davidson Homecoming festival will take place July 13-16 at Milwaukee’s Veteran’s Park, according to organizers.

While the event will run for four days, musical acts were announced for Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15.

The Friday headliner will be legendary pop-punk band Green Day, who will top a bill that will also include Social Distortion, Phantogram and Kennyhoopla, according to organizers.

Green Day currently only has three festival shows lined up this year, with appearances planned at the Innings Festival in Arizona in February and the “When We Were Young” festival, planned for Las Vegas in October.

The Saturday lineup will be headlined by the Foo Fighters, who will be playing their first run of shows since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

The Foo Fighters will also serve as a headlining act at Bonnaroo in Tennessee this June, while also playing at festivals in Boston and Columbus, Ohio.

During the Milwaukee festival dates, the band will share the billing with Cody Jinks, White Reaper and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

One-day general admission tickets start at $99 for the festival, while two-day passes will start at $180, according to organizers.

VIP admission passes are also available through the festival’s website.