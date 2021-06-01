Foo Fighters Announce New Shows, Including Several Midwest Stops

For fans of the Foo Fighters, this summer will bring plenty of opportunities to see the band in the Midwest, with several new shows announced for their upcoming 26th Anniversary Tour.

According to a press release, the band has scheduled six additional shows for this coming summer, including a show at Milwaukee’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 30 and the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Aug. 3.

The shows are part of a rescheduled tour for the band, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020. The original tour was set to take place last summer, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the new shows announced by the band Tuesday:

July 28: Cincinnati – Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center

July 30: Milwaukee – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 3: St. Louis – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 5: Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 7: Oklahoma City – The Zoo Amphitheater

Aug. 9: Albuquerque – Isleta Amphitheater

Tickets will go on sale Thursday through a presale, then will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. June 4.

The Foo Fighters were previously announced as one of the headlining acts at this summer’s Lollapalooza, set to take place in Chicago’s Grant Park in August.