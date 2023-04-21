Following Severe Storms, Chicago-Area Weather To Turn Cold With ‘Freeze Risk' in Forecast

One day after severe thunderstorms brought ping-pong sized hail, gusty winds of 80 miles-per-hour and frequent lightning to parts of the Chicago area, the city and suburbs are in for a quieter, chillier day, followed by a cloudy and cold weekend, with temperatures nearly 30 degrees lower than Thursday's high of 79.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Friday's weather forecast calls for a mostly dry and seasonal day, with high temperatures in the mid 60s and mostly cloudy skies. Strong winds are expected to remain, with gusts up to 30 miles-per-hour.

Saturday temperatures are expected to plummet even further, as a low pressure system bringing rain potentially mixing with snow is expected to move in from the northeast.

The NBC 5 Storm Team reports that around 10 a.m. Saturday, wet weather is likely to hit the area, in the form of scattered showers that are expected to last throughout the day. To the north and west however, those showers may mix with flakes.

Temperatures Saturday will be below average for April, with highs in the upper 40s, forecast models show. Additionally, temperatures in some parts of the area could dip below freezing overnight Saturday and into Sunday, and a "significant freeze risk" will be in effect into Monday, an alert from the National Weather Service said.

"Be sure to cover or bring in sensitive plans," the NWS adds.

Sunday is expected to remain dry but even colder, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with a high of 47 degrees.

By Monday and early next week, temperatures will be rebound some, resting in the low-to-mid 50s, which is below average for late April, forecast models show.