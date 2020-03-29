Folk Music Star John Prine Critically Ill as He Battles Coronavirus, Family Says

Recording artist John Prine, a native of suburban Maywood, is critically ill after being diagnosed with coronavirus, his family says.

Prine, a country-folk musician who has been recording music for nearly 50 years, was hospitalized Thursday after experiencing a “sudden onset” of symptoms related to the virus, his family confirmed on social media.

An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB — John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020

“This is hard news for us to share,” his family said. “So many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

The 73-year-old Prine received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year in recognition of his distinguished career. Prine has won three other Grammy Awards, including Best Contemporary Folk Album for his work “Fair & Square” in 2006.