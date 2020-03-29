John Prine

Folk Music Star John Prine Critically Ill as He Battles Coronavirus, Family Says

The 73-year-old was hospitalized on Thursday after experiencing a "sudden" onset of COVID-19 symptoms

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: John Prine performs at John Anson Ford Amphitheatre on October 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Recording artist John Prine, a native of suburban Maywood, is critically ill after being diagnosed with coronavirus, his family says.

Prine, a country-folk musician who has been recording music for nearly 50 years, was hospitalized Thursday after experiencing a “sudden onset” of symptoms related to the virus, his family confirmed on social media.

“This is hard news for us to share,” his family said. “So many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

The 73-year-old Prine received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year in recognition of his distinguished career. Prine has won three other Grammy Awards, including Best Contemporary Folk Album for his work “Fair & Square” in 2006.

