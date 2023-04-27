An Immersive, 65-Foot ‘Flight Ride' is Coming to Chicago's Navy Pier

The wind is blowing in your hair, mist is spritzing your face, and your feet are dangling as you sit suspended above the Chicago skyline.

No, it's not real -- but it's not your imagination, either: It's a new, massive thrill ride at Chicago's Navy Pier called "FlyOver."

And while the attraction doesn't open until the spring of 2024, construction on the ride began in January.

According to officials, the ride will feature a 65-foot spherical screen that will "surround guests as they glide and soar over Chicago’s iconic locations and natural wonders." It uses a moving platform with six degrees of motion to help guests feel "every sweeping moment of the journey," along with location-specific special effects, from wind, to mist, to scents.

The project was originally expected to debut in fall 2023. It will replace the pier's IMAX theater near the Centennial Wheel.

FlyOver, from the company Pursuit, is said to be the "first ride of its kind in Chicago," but will be similar to other attractions from the company located in Las Vegas, Canada and Iceland.