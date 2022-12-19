Flying for the Holidays? Here's How to Check Your Flight Status Ahead of Potential Snowstorm

If you're planning to hit the skies later this week and leave town for the holidays, get ready for the possibility of flight delays - and even cancellations - brought on by a potential snowstorm.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, a winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong, windy conditions starting Thursday and possible blizzard-like conditions and brutally cold temperatures by Friday. After that, northwest Indiana will see another chance of lake-effect snow, with clouds, blowing snow and dangerous wind chills in the city and suburbs.

For those flying ahead of Christmas, you'll want to keep an eye on the latest travel updates, oftentimes sent by email, from the airline you're traveling with. And as your flight inches closer and the chance of blizzard-like conditions does too, you'll most certainly want to arrive at the airport with plenty of time - if your flight goes on as planned.

Until then, you should monitor updates to see whether your flight is canceled, delayed or on time.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

To check the status of your flight, head to the flight tracking website flightaware.com and simply enter your flight number. Flight tracking is also available on Midway Airport's website, as well as O'Hare's. Information about delays in real time can also be found on the Chicago Department of Aviation's website.