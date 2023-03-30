Florida QB Anthony Richardson Drills Ceiling With Throw During Pro Day Workouts

Florida QB Anthony Richardson drills ceiling during Pro Day workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Anthony Richardson is putting the pro in Pro Day -- minus his accuracy.

The Florida quarterback flexed his remarkable arm strength during workouts on Thursday as he launched the ball down the deep middle of the field and hit the ceiling.

Anthony Richardson hit the ceiling 😳 pic.twitter.com/2FDMs8dk6T — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 30, 2023

The 20-year-old signal-caller certainly wowed the talent scouts with his effortless ability to launch the ball 60-plus yards and stood out from his fellow first round QB prospects.

C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis, who had their pro days earlier this month, were more focused on accurately getting the ball to all areas of the field. Richardson showed a bit less accuracy at the workout today with some passes in the short and intermediate ranges placed a bit off -- although still catchable.

Richardson, who spent two seasons in Gainsville before declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, is projected to be a top-10 pick and reportedly has upcoming visits with the Panthers, Colts, Titans, Falcons, Ravens and Raiders, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Earlier this month, the Bears traded their No. 1 pick to the Panthers for the No. 9 pick, the No. 9 pick, the No. 61 pick, wide receiver D.J. Moore, a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025.

Nevertheless, the Bears remain in the top ten draft order and can draft a game-changing player for their squad.