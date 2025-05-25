Gurnee

Florida man charged with firing gun during I-94 road rage incident in Gurnee

Robertas Nenadovic-Jasinskas, 34, was arrested in Wisconsin on May 17, a day after allegedly firing at another car near Gurnee.

By Chicago Sun-Times Wire

A man from Florida accused of firing a gun during a road rage incident on I-94 in Gurnee earlier this month has been arrested.

Robertas Nenadovic-Jasinskas, a 34-year-old man from Clearwater, Florida, was arrested May 17 in Burlington, Wisconsin, and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, according to Illinois State Police.

Nenadovic-Jasinskas was driving a tractor-trailer northbound on I-94 near Grand Avenue in Gurnee on May 16 on when he fired his gun at another person’s car, police said.

The car Nenadovic-Jasinskas shot at was not struck, and the driver was not injured, police said.

Police identified Nenadovic-Jasinskas as the suspect in their investigation, leading to his arrest the following day in Wisconsin, police said.

Nenadovic-Jasinskas is being held at the Racine County, Wisconsin, Jail pending extradition to Illinois, police said.

This article tagged under:

Gurnee
