A man from Florida accused of firing a gun during a road rage incident on I-94 in Gurnee earlier this month has been arrested.

Robertas Nenadovic-Jasinskas, a 34-year-old man from Clearwater, Florida, was arrested May 17 in Burlington, Wisconsin, and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, according to Illinois State Police.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Nenadovic-Jasinskas was driving a tractor-trailer northbound on I-94 near Grand Avenue in Gurnee on May 16 on when he fired his gun at another person’s car, police said.

The car Nenadovic-Jasinskas shot at was not struck, and the driver was not injured, police said.

Police identified Nenadovic-Jasinskas as the suspect in their investigation, leading to his arrest the following day in Wisconsin, police said.

Nenadovic-Jasinskas is being held at the Racine County, Wisconsin, Jail pending extradition to Illinois, police said.